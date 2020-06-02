2 new COVID-19 deaths, 3 new cases reported in Trumbull County

In total, 491 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District reported two new deaths and three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In all, there have been 49 deaths and 584 cases.

Of those cases, 241 are men and 343 are women, ranging in age from less than 1 to 101.

The health district said 181 people have been hospitalized.

Also in the county, 76 are being monitored in quarantine, with 15 in the city of Warren.

The health district is also tracking 82 suspected cases.

In total, 491 people have successfully completed their quarantines and been released. That number is 106 in the city of Warren.