2 local bars accused of COVID violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Liquor Control Commission held hearings last week involving bars and restaurants facing COVID-19 violations.

Several bars from across the state were part of the hearing including two local businesses:

American Legion Post 504, 2225 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown

Titsy Bull, LLC, 1931 W. Market St., Warren

According to the commission, agents saw people drinking alcohol on Oct. 8 at American Legion Post 504 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of the state’s 10 p.m. curfew.

Managers of the American Legion denied the allegations at the hearing, but they were found to be in violation. The Commission issued a five-day suspension beginning at noon on Feb. 24. They were also given the option to pay a $500 fine instead.

Titsy Bull was also accused of serving alcohol after the curfew on Oct. 1 and allowing “disorderly conduct.” They denied the allegations at the hearing but found to be in violation.

Titsy Bull was issued a six-day suspension on the curfew violation and a three-day suspension on the disorderly conduct violation. They were also given the choice to pay a total of $1,500 in fines for both violations in lieu of the suspensions.