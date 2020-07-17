19 Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nineteen Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday.
Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several counties have entered the “red level” for coronavirus spread.
The mandates mean that 60% of Ohioans will have to wear a mask in public.
The counties now under a face covering mandate include:
- Allen
- Athens
- Butler
- Clermont
- Cuyahoga
- Delaware
- Fairfield
- Franklin
- Hamilton
- Licking
- Lorain
- Lucas
- Montgomery
- Pickaway
- Richland
- Scioto
- Summit
- Union
- Wood
Trumbull County has dropped to the “orange level” of COVID-19 categories in the state, meaning the mask requirement for residents will be removed.