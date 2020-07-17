19 Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday

That means 60% of Ohioans will have to wear a mask

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nineteen Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several counties have entered the “red level” for coronavirus spread.

The mandates mean that 60% of Ohioans will have to wear a mask in public.

The counties now under a face covering mandate include:

Allen Athens Butler Clermont Cuyahoga Delaware Fairfield Franklin Hamilton Licking Lorain Lucas Montgomery Pickaway Richland Scioto Summit Union Wood

As of tomorrow night at 6:00 all Red Alert Level 3 counties will be under a mask order, meaning nearly 60% of Ohio will be required to wear masks in public. #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/5wXYWccltI — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 16, 2020

Trumbull County has dropped to the “orange level” of COVID-19 categories in the state, meaning the mask requirement for residents will be removed.