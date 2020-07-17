19 Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday

That means 60% of Ohioans will have to wear a mask

by: Patty Coller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nineteen Ohio counties have mask mandates beginning Friday.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that several counties have entered the “red level” for coronavirus spread.

The mandates mean that 60% of Ohioans will have to wear a mask in public.

The counties now under a face covering mandate include:

  1. Allen
  2. Athens
  3. Butler
  4. Clermont
  5. Cuyahoga
  6. Delaware
  7. Fairfield
  8. Franklin
  9. Hamilton
  10. Licking
  11. Lorain
  12. Lucas
  13. Montgomery
  14. Pickaway
  15. Richland
  16. Scioto
  17. Summit
  18. Union
  19. Wood

Trumbull County has dropped to the “orange level” of COVID-19 categories in the state, meaning the mask requirement for residents will be removed.

