16 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana County Health District reported an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death on Thursday.

The latest victim was a 76-year-old woman from a long-term care facility who had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

This bring the county total to 311 cases and 32 deaths.

Of the total cases, 33 come from long-term health care facilities.

Of the total deaths, 14 come from long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday, the BOP reported a new death out of Elkton prison in Columbiana County. The victim was 70-year-old James Druggan, who was serving a sentence for distributing child pornography.

On Wednesday, three new cases and one new death were reported in Columbiana County.

This data is drawn by the Columbiana County Health District from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later in the day.