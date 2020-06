No new deaths were reported

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – There have been 13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Columbiana County since numbers were last released Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported.

There have been a total of 912 cases in the county, 528 of those are inmates at the federal prison and 75 are residents of long term care facilities.

Of reported positive cases, 843 have recovered and 55 people have died. Of those deaths, nine were inmates at the prison and 29 were residents of long term care facilities.

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District

Credit: Columbiana County Health District