10 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Columbiana County

There were 204 COVID-19 cases in the county and 17 deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana County Public Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one related death since Wednesday’s report.

Information on the fatal case wasn’t available Thursday morning; the health department is working on gathering more information.

In all, there were 204 cases reported in the county, including 18 from long-term care facilities and 62 in the Elkton federal prison.

There have been 17 deaths of coronavirus-positive residents, including four from long-term care facilities and six from the federal prison.

The county health department is also looking into one probable case and one death, possibly related to the coronavirus.

The numbers released by the county may not be reflected by what is released by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons later in the afternoon.