10 local school districts report new cases of COVID-19, according to state health department

(WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health updated the number of COVID-19 cases in schools across the state. In all, 10 local districts are reporting new cases.

A total of 13 students and six staff members have tested positive across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

Champion Schools in Trumbull County is hardest-hit district right now.

Mahoning County

Austintown: 1 staff

Poland: 2 student, 1 staff

Ursuline: 1 student

Trumbull County

Brookfield: 1 student

Champion: 6 students, 1 staff

Liberty: 1 student

McDonald: 1 student, 1 staff

Southington: 1 staff

Columbiana County