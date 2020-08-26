1 state added, 1 state falls off Ohio’s travel advisory list

South Carolina is back on Ohio's travel advisory list and Florida has dropped off

A new list updated Wednesday from the Ohio Department of Health shows there are four states on Ohio’s travel advisory list: (includes COVID-19 positivity rate)

Mississippi – 27%

South Carolina – 21.1%

Texas – 16.3%

Idaho – 16.1%

Those entering Ohio after traveling to states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

