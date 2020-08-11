Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 828 new cases, 35 new deaths reported

That brings the statewide total to 120,281 cases and 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19

(WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 828 positive cases of COVID-19 and 35 new deaths since Monday’s report, when 601 new cases and three new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 120,281 cases and 7,352 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 4 and August 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases. There were 21,755 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 10. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,255,313 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions saw significant increases among 19- to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in August;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in August;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,086 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the total deaths, 4,983 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,693 of the total cases are among health care workers.