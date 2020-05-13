Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 25,721 cases, 1,483 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest Ohio COVID-19 case numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton are not planning to hold a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, 25,250 cases (+473) have been reported in the state, leading to 4,539 hospitalizations (+126) and 1,436 deaths(+79). Of the hospitalizations, 1,232 were ICU admissions (+15).

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

For the first time in weeks, malls and retail stores opened to the public Tuesday in Ohio. Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies, and it won’t be shopping as normal quite yet.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced the Ohio’s pandemic EBT plan was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This means families of 850,000 students who rely on free or reduced-price meal programs will receive around $300 to purchase food.

DeWine estimates the benefits amount to more than $250 million that will go to grocery stores and other eligible retailers.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced tattoo, piercing and massage businesses will be able to open May 15.