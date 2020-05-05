WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 20,969 cases, 1,135 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are giving an update on the status of the Coronavirus and the state’s response at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, there are 20,969 cases reported in the state, leading to 3,956 hospitalizations and 1,135 deaths. Of those hospitalized, 1,123 required intensive care.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by discussing Ohio’s economy. At the end of February, the state was $200 million ahead of projections for the year. Now, Ohio has a projected budget shortfall of $776.9 million for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Governor DeWine announced a $775 million budget reduction to be taken over the next two months. He said he will not draw money from the state’s rainy day fund for the current fiscal year.

DeWine said the rainy day fund will possibly be needed for the next two years.

The cuts will come from the general revenue fund. Medicaid spending will be cut $210 million, K-12 school will have a $300 million payment reduction, other education $55 million, higher education $110 million, all other agencies $100 million.

Monday, Governor DeWine said within the next several days, they will announce a date for the reopening of restaurants, along with protocols that will need to be put in place.

Timeline for phase one of reopening Ohio: