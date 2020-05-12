Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold briefing as Ohio begins to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest developments on coronavirus in Ohio and efforts to reopen the state’s economy.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m., shortly after the state releases coronavirus case numbers.

As of Monday, 24,777 cases have been reported in the state, leading to 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,357 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 1,217 were ICU admissions.

For the first time in weeks, malls and retail stores can open to the public Tuesday in Ohio.

Customers can expect to see some restrictions and new policies, and it won’t be shopping as normal quite yet.

DeWine called this a ‘big week’ for reopening in Ohio. He said he is confident we can continue to protect Ohioans while reopening the economy.

On Thursday, he announced that hair salons, spas and barbershops can reopen May 15.

DeWine also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Monday, DeWine announced that bars and restaurants with liquor licenses can apply for a $500 rebate to help them restock their shelves.