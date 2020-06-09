Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 39,162 cases, 2,421 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor DeWine will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on the state’s response to coronavirus and efforts to reopen Ohio’s economy.

The briefing will happen at 2 p.m. and can be streamed live right here.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 39,162 (+325) cases reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,421 (+17) deaths and 6,620 (+70) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,708 (+40) were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine opened Tuesday’s briefing by acknowledging that the nation continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

He announced that he has asked the director of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to look into best practices for dealing with protests, a crows that won’t disperse and how to prevent members of the media from being injured.

Governor DeWine says they are not looking to give a small number of violent protesters a free pass but they want peaceful protesters to feel safe and for the public to be protected.

DeWine also announced the creation of a new law enforcement recruitment office to try and bring in more minorities and women. The state will help local agencies with recruitment and retention.

June 10 is the next big day for business openings in Ohio.

Opening June 10