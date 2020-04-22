WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 14,117 cases, 610 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH are holding a briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to coronavirus and plans to reopen Ohio’s economy.

As of Wednesday, a total of 14,117 cases are reported, leading to 2,882 hospitalizations and 610 deaths. A total of 880 of those hospitalized needed intensive care.

Governor DeWine announce during Wednesday’s briefing that the state’s first coronavirus case in a Department of Youth Services detention facility has been reported.

Governor Mike DeWine announces the first case among the juvenile corrections population in Ohio. All youth in this person's unit are being monitored.

DeWine announced an end to the state’s elective surgery ban. He said the biggest concern is for those who had surgeries postponed and have been waiting. The governor is urging outpatient centers and hospitals to reach out to patients that previously had something scheduled and re-assess.

Governor DeWine says he is relying on our medical personnel to make responsible decisions.

The process of opening dentist and other medical offices will begin soon, but DeWine said the elective surgery order is a good start to the process.

This COVID care line is 1-800-720-9616. They have councilors ready to talk about emotional management. They will also be able to be connected to local resources in their community. It's open from 8am-8pm every night.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted said 5.6 million people were working in Ohio at the beginning of March. Since March 15, we have list around 1 million jobs.

Husted said that as businesses reopen, it doesn’t mean the virus is no longer dangerous. He says we will need to remain vigilant.

Lt. Gov Husted says in this war against the coronavirus we will be armed with masks, sanitizer and social distancing.

Tuesday, DeWine announced the formation of a testing ‘strike team’ headed by two former Ohio governors to oversee testing in the state.

Dr. Acton said the testing strike team spoke Tuesday night and they are working to make the most aggressive moves possible. The team will be working 24/7 to scale up testing.

Dr. Amy Acton Tuesday discussed a 5-part plan for living with coronavirus over the next 18 months.

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.