Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 31,408 cases, 1,956 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, are set to be released at 2pm, Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are 31,408 (+614) cases reported across the state, leading to 1,956 deaths (+84) and 5,437 (+58) hospitalizations. Of the hospitalizations, 1,429 were ICU admissions.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as they are informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

On Friday, Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton had signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

DeWine is not scheduled to hold a news briefing Saturday.

Lt. Governor Husted began the Thursday’s news conference by announcing bowling alleys, miniature golf, and batting cages in the state can reopen May 26, as long as they follow proper protocols.

Husted also announced that skills training for all sports, including football and basketball, can begin May 26.

Husted also announced that beginning June 1, wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can resume business with the following restrictions:

6 feet between tables

no congregating

crowd sizes limited to 300 people

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on the disparities in health among the race, and Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps the state is taking to help address those disparities.

DeWine unveiled two new tools at coronavirus.ohio.gov. The first is a map to see county level data by race and ethnic background. A second map shows the “Ohio Opportunity Index” so they can track where resources are needed.

“It should not matter where you live or what race you are,” said DeWine. “We have an obligation to help them.”

DeWine said Thursday a new position within the Ohio Department of Health — the Deputy Director of Social Determinants of Health and Opportunity — will focus on community conditions that affect health, well-being, and economic vitality.

DeWine also said that in order to support both health departments in their efforts to fight the COVID-19 coronavirus and the disproportionate impact on minorities in Ohio, there will be a significan increase the number of public health workers who can help notify Ohioans of possible exposure to the virus.

On Wednesday, DeWine announced three orders were signed by Acton, including one that partially rescinds the April 30 Stay Safe Ohio Order, and another that issues a series of health advisories.

Last week, the DeWine administration laid out the following scheduled through the end of May for reopening remaining businesses across the state:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

BMVs will open across the state on May 26; Ohioans are encouraged to use the online resources if at all possible

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Guidance for the above reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

These reopening dates are in addition to the first phase of reopening Ohio’s economy:

May 15 – outdoor dining

May 15 – personal services (salons, spas, massage therapy, tattoo and piercing services)

May 21 – indoor dining

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.