Second case of coronavirus in Trumbull County, official says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is a second confirmed case of COVID-19 from Trumbull County, according to Sen. Sean O’Brien.

He said the Trumbull County Health Department is in contact with the state and is following proper procedures and acting promptly to respond to this new case.

He said the patient from Trumbull County is in a Cleveland hospital.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a press conference set for 2 p.m. Saturday with the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday at 2 p.m., there are 26 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, and 264 people are under investigation. You can watch the live stream of the press conference right here.

The USDA approved two waiver requests from the state to keep school breakfast and lunch programs going while schools are closed. Schools will be able to provide ‘grab and go’ meals to ensure no child goes hungry while school is out.

The state is not closing daycare centers at this point. DeWine says it could happen and wants families to be ready.

“People need to start thinking about alternatives,” said DeWine.

DeWine announced Friday that jails and prisons will no longer allow visitors. He is asking for more protocols to keep sick people away.