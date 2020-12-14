Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: DeWine speaks about first shipment of vaccines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine provided several updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio on Monday as the first doses of vaccine arrived.

As of Dec. 14, a total of 570,602 (+7,875) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,551 (+59) deaths and 32,264 (+291) hospitalizations.

The vaccine began arriving at hospitals around Ohio, with healthcare workers receiving some of the first doses. Ohio is set to receive 89,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and out of those, a total of 15,000 tier one workers will get the first shots.

Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center received a vaccine shipment on Monday, and among the state hospitals that will receive shipments on Tuesday is Riverside Methodist Hospital. DeWine watched in person as the shipment arrived at Ohio State, and he said he watched over video call as some of the first vaccinations were administered there.

DeWine also said that the CDC has invited Ohio to take part in a scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. He said those will begin in 5-10 nursing homes Friday.

And he said the state will roll out an online dashboard showing vaccination efforts in the state. Once launched, it will show how many vaccines have been given, with the information sortable by demographic information and by county.