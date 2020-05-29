Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 34,566 cases, 2,131 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has to releaseed the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, there are 34,566 cases and 2,131 deaths reported, 5,947 hospitalizations and 1,533 ICU admissions have been reported to date in Ohio.

There is no scheduled news conference about COVID-19 cases in the state, but Gov. DeWine is scheduled to speak Friday on the protests that took place in Columbus Thursday night.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

At Thursday’s briefing, DeWine announced the state is expanding its criteria for who can get tested for coronavirus. He also touched on the role of pharmacists, as they are at the front line of our health care system. DeWine said the Ohio Pharmacy Board will allow pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 tests in Ohio.

DeWine then announced that testing for coronavirus in nursing homes will start Monday.

Starting June 8, assisted living facilities and intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities can allow outside visitation in Ohio. As for visitation in nursing homes, DeWine says we’re not there yet. DeWine said they will continue to lift restrictions slowly if things go well. Facilities will be asked to create a plan for social distancing, masks and taking the temperature of visitors.

DeWine then announced guidelines are being released on junior fairs, and decisions about county and independent fairs will need to be made locally.

Lt. Gov. Husted announced 150 companies have been approved for the most recent round of TechCred, which will pay for 1,045 Ohioans to earn a technology-focused career credential.

In Tuesday’s coronavirus press conference, the governor discussed hot spots in Ohio’s nursing homes. He asked his team to work with the Ohio National Guard, local health departments and hospitals to come up with a plan to help.

The governor said that plan will start this week, and includes congregate care unified response teams. These teams will begin testing in nursing homes this week. All staff will be tested. Residents will be tested based on assessment.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar offices reopened Monday. The BMV says there is no need to rush in. Many services can be performed online. Due to Ohio’s continued state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said last week at a press briefing.

Gyms reopened Tuesday, with guidelines in place.

On Friday, DeWine announced Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed three orders, including guidance on reopening gyms, guidance on conducting sports, and the use of schools for use as day camps.

Child care providers and day camps are allowed to reopen on May 31.