Complaint: Officers found explicit video of New Middletown police chief

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The investigation into recently-resigned New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio involves a video of the former chief performing a sexual act on another male, according to a complaint filed by the mayor.

New Middletown Mayor Harry Kale sent a letter to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Green, asking that his office start an investigation into D’Egidio.

Kale said two officers found “questionable material” on a police department computer.

According to the letter, D’Egidio frequently visited pornographic websites and there were various pornographic images on the computer.

Among the material was a video of D’Egidio performing a sex act on an unidentified male of unknown age, according to the complaint.

Kale put D’Egidio on paid administrative leave on Monday. D’Egidio submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday.

Another complaint was filed against D’Egidio in November 2014. At the time, the former chief was also working for the Humility of Mary Health Partners Police Department.

A female coworker there said he made an inappropriate and offensive comment to her, according to the complaint.

D’Egidio resigned from that position as a result and was forced to go through sexual harassment training.