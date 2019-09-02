Comparing the dangers, benefits of vaping

Alternative Smokes owner Katina Spier says not all juices are approved by the FDA

(WKBN) – With more and more vaping related illnesses being reported, it may have some people worried about protecting themselves.

Vaping has become a more common trend within the last few years. But Ohio is about to change the age restriction from 18 to 21. This is to keep it out of the hands of minors.

Dr. Mike Sevilla of Salem Family Practice says there weren’t a lot of regulations in place at first.

“When it first came out, there wasn’t a lot of regulations about it. So, children and kids were able to get access to it,” he said.

In many vapes, you pour a juice in to give it a flavor.

Alternative Smokes owner Katina Spier says not all juices are approved by the FDA and that it’s important to check on this.

“Somebody is buying vape juice — on the black market, off the street, something that is homemade. You don’t know what you’re getting,” Spier said.

Dr. Sevilla says these juices could be tainted with other things.

“There are some kids that mix some different things in the vaping. It could be THC, it could marijuana, it could be some illegal drugs in the vaping juice,” he said.

Spier says it can be dangerous to make the product.

“You might pay more at a store than you were if you were just to mix up your own batch, but you don’t know what you’re getting, you don’t know if you mixed it correctly,” Spier said.

She says vaping can still be helpful to those who are trying to quit smoking.

“I’ve seen it, I’ve experienced first hand. I used to smoke and I was a 23-year smoker — pack a day — and I haven’t smoked a cigarette in over six years,” Spier said.

Dr. Sevilla says he tells patients to try it if they’re attempting to quit smoking.

“My adult patients who have tried vaping — they tried everything else and they’ve tried vaping. Does it work 100% of the time? No, but I say, ‘Go ahead and try it. You may be able to stop smoking,'” he said.

Sometimes it’s not just the nicotine that people are addicted to.

“Having something in your hand, holding it, the whole experience of inhaling and exhaling, that has a lot to do with how vaping is more successful in helping people quit smoking,” Spier said.