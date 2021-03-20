Community says goodbye during end of watch call for OSHP dispatcher who died

Anthony T.J. D'Apolito died early Wednesday morning after an apparent heart attack while he was working

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, the community said goodbye to a Canfield man who served there as a dispatcher for the Ohio State Highway Patrol for the last 13 years.

Anthony T.J. D’Apolito died early Wednesday morning after an apparent heart attack while he was working.

First News heard his emotional end of watch call over the scanner.

The dispatcher calls him a true public servant that dedicated his life to his duty and his family.

“He has served the citizens of Ohio as a true public servant. He dedicated his life to his duty and to his family. He made his family and the people he has served with very proud,” the dispatcher said. “This is the last call for Unit 6148 Dispatcher D’Apolito. He is now clear of his final tour of duty. End of watch, March 17, 2021. May he rest in peace. We have your watch from here.”

A television tribute will air Sunday at 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

Anthony T.J. D’Apolito’s obituary