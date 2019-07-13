Community gathers in Youngstown for family fun and book fair

Volunteer Pauline Gaps said they reached out to the community and received over 5,000 books in donations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Community members came out to the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street in Youngstown for Family Fun Day on Saturday.

They provided a variety of food, games and live performances.

There was a basketball free-throw shoot out that was hosted by YSU’s sports teams and the Youngstown police department.

There was also a book fair. Volunteer Pauline Gaps said they reached out to the community and received over 5,000 books in donations

“We have adult books to board books and everything in-between, and we’re just making sure that they get books to read for the summer to help next year in school,” said Gaps.

Gaps said the event is all about bringing the community together and reducing crime in Youngstown.