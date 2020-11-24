Community bids farewell to Warren firefighter who lost life to COVID-19

Lt. Don Beauchene was a firefighter for Warren for more than 25 years

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Family and friends paid their final respects to Warren Fire Lt. Don Beauchene on Tuesday, who passed away last week from COVID-19.

“He’ll never be forgotten. Your family is our family forever,” said Warren Fire Asst. Chief Bill Monrean. “Lt. Beauchene was a firefighter through and through. To a fault, he loved his job.”

Beauchene was a firefighter for Warren for more than 25 years.

Several fire departments from across Trumbull County as well as a few from Mahoning and Portage counties went to pay their respects.

“While at the fire station, Don would risk his life and serve the community, putting himself second to the needs of strangers and others without hesitation,” said his son-in-law, David Danforth.

During the service, his family and friends said they were thankful for the time spent with him and will carry on his legacy.

“Don wanted to be everyone’s friend, but I think it was more than that. Don loved everybody,” one Warren firefighter said.

“I’m thankful I was able to call him my dad. We didn’t always see eye to eye, we weren’t always on the same page, but he was my dad and I’m grateful for it,” said his son, Dan Beauchene.

“I’m grateful for the kindness that he showed me, but not only to me, not only to his family, but everyone around him. He left a legacy in all of us and I will continue to live by that. I love you dad and I’m going to miss you forever,” said his daughter, Madison Beauchene.

“I love my dad with all my heart. I will still continue his legacy and be the best lieutenant like he was,” said another one of his sons, London Beauchene.