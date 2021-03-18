Commissioners looking for guidance on how to spend Rescue Plan money

The county is set to receive more than $44 million

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Commissioners say they are still looking for guidance on how to spend money earmarked as part of the country’s new Rescue Plan.

The county is set to receive more than $44 million from the stimulus plan, which was passed and signed into law last week.

Although Congressman Tim Ryan has said at least some of the money can pay for needed infrastructure improvements, commissioners say they’ll want to help the community that’s been hurt by the pandemic.

“Obviously, we’re gonna reach out and try to subsidize small businesses again. That was a very big need for our county when we got the first stimulus payments,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

Ditzler says Commissioners are hoping to receive more guidance and clarification about how governments can spend their stimulus funds in the coming weeks.