Columbus Zoo celebrates baby boom

Siamang baby born at the Columbus Zoo.

PHOTO COURTESY: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Red panda cubs born at the Columbus Zoo.

PHOTO COURTESY: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Masai giraffe calf born at the Columbus Zoo.

PHOTO COURTESY: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Sea lion pup born at the Columbus Zoo.

PHOTO COURTESY: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Giraffes and pandas and monkeys, oh my! The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is ending June with a baby boom.

The newest addition to the Heart of Africa is a Masai giraffe calf who was born June 28 to mother Zuri. Zoo staff is monitoring Zuri and her calf via camera, so the sex of the calf is not yet known. The zoo says the baby appears to be healthy, and a well check will be done in the coming days.

On June 25, the first sea lion pup was born at the zoo’s newest attraction, Adventure Cove. The pup was born to first-time mom, Lovell. The zoo says the female pup and her mom will stay in the behind-the-scenes area of the cove for the near future, but guests who reserve a Behind the Marina Sea Lion Tour will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Brother-sister red panda cubs were born June 13 to mother, Kora, and father, Gen Tso. The zoo says both are first-time parents and and are cohabitating well. Once the cubs reach about 4 months old, the zoo says guests will be able to see the endangered species as they emerge from their nest and begin to explore more of their surroundings.

Finally, a siamang baby, was born on May 29 to mom Olga. 31-year-old Olga is one of the oldest known siamang mothers, according to the zoo. They say she is being very attentive to her baby ape, whose sex has not yet been determined. This is Olga’s third baby and guests can see her and her baby along with dad, Rashid, in the zoo’s Australia and the Islands region.