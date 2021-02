(WKBN) - The family of a Hubbard man who was found dead in Japan said it could be months to a year before they find out what happened to him.

Denise Mott, the mother-in-law of Trevor Balint, has been communicating with WKBN via email from Japan. She said they were told that it could be up to a year before the investigation into Balint's death is complete. She said they've been given no answers from investigators after Balint was found dead in his apartment building after they had been searching for him for about two weeks.