Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Columbiana County hosts COVID-19 roundtables, invites public to watch

News

The First roundtable deals with mental health challenges

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: hocus-pocus/E+/Getty Images

LISBON, OHIO (WYTV) – The leaders of Columbiana County are facing challenges as residents, business owners and community leaders navigate the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19.

To help everyone living in the county, they are starting a series of roundtable discussions called “Leading Through Change.”

During these roundtables, local experts will talk about ways to work through the quickly changing public health orders and their impact on the community.

The First roundtable deals with mental health challenges. That happens Wednesday at noon.

The roundtables will be streamed live on Facebook. A link to the livestream and information about panelists can found at leadershipcolumbianacounty.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com