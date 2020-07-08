Columbiana County hosts COVID-19 roundtables, invites public to watch

The First roundtable deals with mental health challenges

LISBON, OHIO (WYTV) – The leaders of Columbiana County are facing challenges as residents, business owners and community leaders navigate the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19.

To help everyone living in the county, they are starting a series of roundtable discussions called “Leading Through Change.”

During these roundtables, local experts will talk about ways to work through the quickly changing public health orders and their impact on the community.

The First roundtable deals with mental health challenges. That happens Wednesday at noon.

The roundtables will be streamed live on Facebook. A link to the livestream and information about panelists can found at leadershipcolumbianacounty.org.