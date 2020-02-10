Columbiana Co. man sentenced for illegally dumped waste, which spilled into stream

According to reports, one of the drums burst open and leaked hydraulic oil into a stream that connects to Yellow Creek and the Ohio River

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Columbiana County was sentenced Friday for helping to illegally dump waste, which spilled into a Yellow Creek Township waterway.

Christopher Joy, 35, was sentenced to six months at the Eastern Ohio Correction Center and three years of probation. If he violates probation terms, Joy could spend two years in prison.

“There’s a stiff price for treating our environment like a dumping ground,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “This sentence fits the crime.”

Joy pleaded guilty to complicity to illegal open dumping of solid wastes for helping another man, 31-year-old Timothy Patrick, dump 31 drums of waste into a ravine in July 2017.

According to reports, one of the drums burst open and leaked hydraulic oil into a stream that connects to Yellow Creek and the Ohio River.

Patrick was charged with illegal transportation of hazardous waste and illegal open dumping of solid wastes. His jury trial is scheduled to start April 21.