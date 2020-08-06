Columbiana Co. Junior Fair participants prepare for unusual weekend of livestock shows

Although the public won't see the livestock in person, the kids will stay busy taking care of their animals

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – This is the week the Columbiana County Fair was scheduled for but because of COVID-19, it was canceled. The Junior Fair was kept on the schedule to give the kids a place to sell their market animals.

Those who will be in attendance this weekend are looking forward to showing off their hard work and making some money that will go toward their long term, future plans.

Wednesday was move-in day for the Junior Fair. Although the public won’t see the livestock in person, the kids will stay busy taking care of their animals.

“They’ll be competing in shows. The youth will be down there and they’ll compete in market classes and then the judge will place them based on how well they think that animal did in that class,” said Curtis Veiock, chairperson for the Columbiana County Fair Board.

Most of the kids at the Junior Fair agree that this fair doesn’t have the same feel as previous years.

“It’s going to be a little bit different. Obviously, we’re not having as many spectators. We don’t have as many booths, we don’t have rides, but it is still going to feel the same hanging out with family,” said participant Chloe Townsend.

Many kids at the Junior Fair count on selling their livestock to save for college and they hope the public will help them out in this difficult time.

“I think that people will feel bad for all the fair kids because it’s not a full-blown fair. So I think that people are just going to feel bad and they’re going to bid as much as they can and just try to help us out,” said participant Emre Gott.

In spite of the unusual circumstances, Veiock says the Junior Fair still feels the same to him.

“Everyone knows everybody down here. It’s something that we all look forward to is that our community for fair week. It’s a little different, but it’s still the same thing and we’re looking forward to it,” he said.

The Junior Fair is closed to the public but all shows and the auction this Saturday can be found on the Columbiana County Fair’s website.