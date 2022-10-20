The FAA said the victim was exiting a Cessna 172 (not pictured) when he was struck by the propeller on Sunday night. (Getty Images)

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A college student in Georgia died after being hit by a plane propeller on Sunday night.

Sani Aliyu, 21, had disembarked from a single-engine Cessna 172 after landing at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport and began walking toward the front of the plane when he was struck by the propeller, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch.

The victim had been returning from a trip with three others, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA did not release any information on the identity of the passengers.

Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University, was originally from Nigeria, Futch said.

Georgia Southern University released a statement following news of Aliyu’s death, and confirmed that counseling will be available for students who need it.

“We were deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that involved one of our students Sunday night,” said Dr. Aileen C. Dowell, the Associate Vice President and Dean of Students at the university. “I have already been in touch with his family and professors and we have mobilized all available resources to provide counseling and any other assistance the university can give.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the student’s death.