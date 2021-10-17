Cleveland police looking for missing man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a man from Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland police say 84-year-old John Pennyman is missing and was last seen leaving his home Saturday evening.

He lives on Shadeland Avenue in Cleveland and also suffers from medical problems, according to the alert.

Police say to be on the look out for his vehicle, a black 2011 Kia Sorento, with Ohio plate number SHAWNIE.

According to the alert released Sunday morning, he’s 6’1″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. Pennyman was wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket, as well as a blue hat. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police advise anyone who might see him or his car to please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to speak with law enforcement.