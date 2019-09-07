Cleveland man found guilty in Boardman child rape case

Prosecutors say the abuse happened over a two-year period beginning in 2015

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Cleveland man was found guilty Thursday on rape charges involving a child in Boardman.

Jeffrey Palmer, 34, was found guilty on 12 counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.

Witness testimony began Wednesday and the trial wrapped up late Thursday.

Investigators say Palmer assaulted a child in Boardman over a two-year period beginning in 2015. He was indicted in June of this year.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 9. Palmer could be facing a life sentence.