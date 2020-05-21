Closings and delays
City of Youngstown renews funding for gunshot location and detection system

ShotSpotter was put in place in 2012

by: Stan Boney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council has approved spending $70,000 to renew ShotSpotter, a gunshot location and detection system.

It was initially put in place in 2012 and was renewed for another year.

Councilwoman Anita Davis had previously questioned the effectiveness of ShotSpotter but voted for it, though she also had a suggestion.

“I think it would behoove the police department and the police chief to look into adding cameras as well because, by itself, ShotSpotter is not efficient as a crime deterrent. So please look at putting up cameras as well,” she said.

City council’s meeting was again held virtually and two council members said the streaming of meetings was well received.

It was suggested that even after in-person meetings are held again, they should also be streamed online.

