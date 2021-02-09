City of Girard looking to sell Upper Girard Lake

Mayor James Melfi would like to see the new owners develop the property in a way that would benefit Girard the most

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Girard is looking to sell Upper Girard Lake, but the only bid it received was well below the minimum bid of $4.3 million.

Upper Girard Lake is located north of downtown Girard, near the intersection of Route 11 and Tibbitts Wick Road.

The city took over ownership of Upper Girard Lake back in 1995. Now, the city is looking to sell the lake for over $4 million.

They only received one bid for the 750-acre property, but it was $3 million less than what they were asking for.

“It fell short significantly. So now it’s council’s decision what to do with the property at this next stage,” said Mayor James Melfi.

“Certainly we would like to maximize the potential of that property for the future and the future of tax revenue,” he said.

City engineer Dennis Meek gave council a couple of suggestions Monday night to help sell the property more easily. First, improve access to the site by building a new interchange on Route 11 at Niles-Vienna Road. The other would be for the city to keep the dam and make the needed repairs themselves.

“There is a deficiency with the spillway that we may apply for some grant money in order to make improvements there to lessen the burden,” Melfi said.

Melfi also wants to let people living in the area know that the city wants to preserve the natural quality of the lake.

“I think whatever goes there in the near future would, for all intents and purposes, be a good neighbor to the existing folks who live around the lake,” he said.

At this time, city officials are looking to keep ownership of Lower Girard Lake.

No decisions about Upper Girard Lake were made at Monday night’s meeting.