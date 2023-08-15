(The Hill) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has surpassed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the critical early presidential primary state of New Hampshire, according to a new Emerson College survey released on Tuesday.

Christie leapfrogged DeSantis’s second place in the Granite State, garnering nine percent support. DeSantis’s support, on the other hand fell to eight percent from 17 percent in March. Christie’s one-point lead over DeSantis falls within the poll’s plus or minus 3.4 percent margin of error.

“DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Christie’s campaign has maintained an intense focus on New Hampshire, while DeSantis’s team has prioritized Iowa. However, DeSantis has still made a number of trips to the Granite State.

Former President Donald Trump still dominates the GOP primary field with 49 percent support, according to the same poll.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) trails DeSantis in fourth place at six percent support, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tied at four percent. Businessmen Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson came in at three percent and two percent, respectively. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) each received one percent support. Thirteen percent of voters said they were undecided.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Trump in first place at 54.5 percent support, while DeSantis is in second place at 14.8 percent. Ramaswamy is in third place at 6.3 percent.

The Emerson College Poll was conducted Aug. 9-11 among 837 registered voters in New Hampshire.