VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A toddler has died after the child was run over by a family member in Vernon Township.

Calvin Barger, Jr., 55, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated driving under the influence and DUI.

The nearly-17-month-old child was hit in a driveway on Milligan East Road.

The accident happened about 6 p.m. Sunday.

