Checking in with PA after several weeks with a mask mandate in place

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – On Thursday, Ohio joined the list of states requiring masks to be worn in public. Pennsylvania had a mask mandate in place in early July, so we checked in with some businesses and residents in Sharon to see how it’s been going.

“I think there’s more people wearing them in Sharon, Pennsylvania — in this area — than not wearing them,” Richard Duncan said.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania’s health secretary signed an order requiring people in the state to wear masks “whenever anyone leaves home.”

“I think it’s always been a good idea since they pushed it and I wear mine as much as possible,” Duncan said.

While some people we talked to agree with the mandate, others think masks should only be worn under certain circumstances.

“I feel that if you want to wear a mask, you should. If you don’t when there’s nobody around, you shouldn’t,” Robert Hamelly said. “The only time I want to wear one is when I’m six feet close to a person.”

Nick Fitzgerald said at first, he thought the virus was overblown. After seeing the number of cases continue to rise, he agrees the state made the right decision.

“I’ve been wearing a mask all along. They’re not comfortable, especially when it’s warm and I walk — I don’t own a car. If I’m out walking and there’s no one around, I have the mask down but if I see someone, I put it up,” Fitzgerald said.

He thinks the mask mandate in Pennsylvania has been beneficial.

“I think, psychologically, there’s an advantage,” Fitzgerald said. “Even if you’re in denial, I think I can believe I’m doing my social duty. I don’t have the condition but if I did, I have the obligation not to give it to someone else.”