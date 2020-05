The celebration planned to include a "Celebration 150 Spectacular" parade and show

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, Cedar Point announced it is postponing its 150th anniversary celebration that was supposed to happen this season.

The celebration planned to include a “Celebration 150 Spectacular” parade and show, the opening of the “Snake River Expedition” ride and special artifacts from over the park’s 150 years were to be displayed in the Town Hall Museum.

It will now be moved to next year.

Park officials are still hoping to open sometime this season.