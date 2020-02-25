Cedar Point holding Youngstown hiring event to find summer workers

Cedar Point has openings in food and beverage, ride operators, hotel operations, games, the waterpark and entertainment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you know someone who is looking for a summer job, Cedar Point is hiring.

People from the Sandusky amusement park will be in Youngstown Wednesday, looking for workers.

The first event will be at Eastern Gateway Community College at 101 E. Federal St. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A second hiring event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown at 2105 Oak Hill Ave. from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cedar Point has openings in all positions, including food and beverage, ride operators, hotel operations, games, the waterpark and entertainment.

You could be interviewed and hired on the spot.

Employees get free access to the amusement park and waterpark, in-park discounts, associate-only ride nights and events, complimentary tickets for family and friends, and on-site housing if you’re 18 and older.