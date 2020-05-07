Cedar Point considers new safety rules once given OK to open

Park officials said it could take up to three weeks to get operations ready

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WYTV) – Cedar Point is putting together plans for whenever the park gets approval to open this season.

Among the possibilities of new safety rules, there will be a limit to the number of people allowed inside the park each day.

Guests would have to make a reservation for the day they want to come.

There will be social distancing on rides and at food stands.

People may also need reservations for the more popular rides, to cut down on people standing in lines.

No date was given for opening but park officials say it will take up to three weeks to get operations ready once they are given the OK.