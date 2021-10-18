Cashless gambling arriving at some nearby Ohio casinos

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You may not have to carry cash or a credit card at some Ohio casinos.

At Hollywood Casino Columbus, you’ll soon be able to connect your phone to the slots and table games.

It’s through their My Choice app.

This would be the first location in Ohio to use the technology.

According to an article from WBNS, CBS station in Columbus, the company then plans to use it at other Hollywood properties, including the one in Austintown.

Their goal is to start implementing it by the end of October.

