Case dismissed against Cardinal Mooney coach

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Domestic violence charges have been dismissed against Cardinal Mooney Football Coach Carl Pelini.

Pelini had a hearing scheduled Friday in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield where the victim, who is his wife, indicated she will not press charges. Pelini appeared in court with members of his family.

Prosecutors decided that a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence should be dismissed.

Pelini pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance Monday following a weekend incident where police say he hit his wife.

“The alleging witness in this case has indicated that she does not want to testify. There are no other witnesses to any type of domestic violence,” said Attorney Michael McBride.

According to a police report, Pelini’s daughter called 911 at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the family’s home in the 8000 block of Ivy Hill in Boardman saying that her mother was hurt. She said she awoke to the sound of her parents fighting.

Pelini’s wife did not appear in court Friday, but her attorney made a statement on her behalf.

“She is adamant that Mr. Pelini never struck her, never intentionally hit her, that it was in the process of trying to grab him out the door where she sustained this injury,” said Attorney Kevin Daley.

Both the prosecutor and the defense said Pelini was trying to leave the family home before the incident occurred. His lawyer claimed Pelini was actually defending himself and stated that at no point did he strike the victim.

“Unfortunately, people rush to judgment when they hear these types of allegations and without all the evidence, without a complete picture of what transpired, I think that was unfair to do to Carl Pelini,” said Attorney Lynn Maro.

Pelini was placed on administrative leave from Mooney pending the investigation. The school announced on Monday that assistant coach Mike Tucci will take over the program as interim head coach.