Cars and fighter aircraft on display in Vienna

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport hosted the B-29 Superfortress and car show in Vienna on Saturday.

Cars of all makes were on display, but the big draw was the fighter aircraft.

Guests were able to tour the B-29 along with the T-6 Texan and the PT-13 Stearman. People were able to observe them from the outside and sit in the cockpit.

The importance of these events is not lost on those who attended.

“It’s hard to think about the generations that never even knew anything about this,” said Harold Beers.

“It is absolutely essential that places like Commemorative Air force put these planes, bring them out and show the people, keep the remembrances out there,” said Jason Beers.

Proceeds from the event went to Matthews High School and Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics scholarships.