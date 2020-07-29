Caribbean-style restaurant opens in Boardman, co-owners say to fill a void

They serve several chicken dishes along with Jamaican traditions like rice and red beans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two brothers born in Jamaica, who came to the United States as teenagers with their mother, have opened a restaurant in Boardman that they say fills a void.

On Monday, Gaeton and Michael Thompson opened Tebo’s Caribbean Cuisine on Market Street, across from Scarsella’s Italian Restaurant.

They say the area lacked restaurants that served Caribbean-style food, so they decided to give it a try. They serve several chicken dishes along with Jamaican traditions like cabbage and rice and red beans.

They talked about if opening during the pandemic concerned them.

“I’m going to say yes and no,” Michael said.

“He said this is the perfect time because if we succeed through this then we have nowhere to go but up,” Gaeton said.

Tebo’s offers takeout and catering along with indoor dining, but their tables available for dine-in are socially distanced apart.

It’s open every day but Sunday for lunch and dinner.