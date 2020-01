Numbers from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association show it was a good year for regional car dealers

(WKBN) – Auto sales figures have been released and, overall, 2019 was a good year for dealers around the Youngstown area.

Numbers from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association show new vehicle sales last year were up 3.8% from 2018 and used vehicle sales were up 6.4%.

The top four dealers in the area for new vehicles were:

1) Sweeney Chevrolet

2) Greenwood Chevrolet

3) Boardman Subaru

4) Sweeney Buick GMC

Dealer comparison (new and used) – December 2019