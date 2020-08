Investigators said it looks like the driver had some sort of medical issue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have Gypsy Lane blocked off at Fifth Avenue in Youngstown after a crash there.

A car ended up in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said it looks like the driver had some sort of medical issue that caused the accident.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Gypsy Lane is expected to reopen soon.