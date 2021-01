Charges are pending against the driver who hit the other car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Youngstown Tuesday night.

Youngstown police were chasing a car that ended up crashing into another car at Southern and Midlothian boulevards.

Police say they lost pursuit prior to the crash.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngtown Hospital, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Traffic was disrupted for a short period of time.