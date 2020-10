There were no kids on the bus at the time, but a person in the car was taken to the hospital

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into the back of a Weathersfield school bus Tuesday.

A witness said the bus was turning right onto W. Park Avenue when the car slammed into the back of it.

The car caught on fire.

A person in the car was taken to the hospital.

There were no kids on the bus at the time, which was just driving a practice run.