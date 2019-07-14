Canfield Swim Club celebrates 50 years

The Canfield Swim and Tennis Club is open to members daily until 9 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a major milestone for a favorite summer spot in Mahoning County on Sunday.

The Canfield Swim Club is celebrating 50 years in operation. They are celebrating with a swim team exhibition, a bocce tournament and free food.

Non-members are welcome Sunday for $5 a person or $15 a family.

Swim club social director Gretchen Merritt says 50 years is a monumental occasion for any establishment.

“It’s just great to have everyone here. We just wanted to celebrate it and honor the time the club has been around and the changes that have happened to the club in the last 50 years, Merritt said.

The Canfield Swim and Tennis Club is open to members daily until 9 p.m.

The season goes from Memorial Day to Labor Day.