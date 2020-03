Last week, lawyers argued the Colonial Motel is unsafe

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials in Canfield say everyone should be out of the Colonial Motel on US-224 Monday.

Last week, lawyers argued the building is unsafe.

Since October, the property received more than 20 ‘major-violations.’

In January, the motel’s state license to operate expired.

Plans to make repairs have not been released yet.